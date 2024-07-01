Euro 2024 extra time rules: Overtime, penalty kicks
Now that Euro 2024 is in bracket play, extra time rules come into play to determine the winner of games. Check out everything you need to know about tied matches after regulation in Euro 2024.
Euro 2024 Extra Time Rules
If the match is tied after the two 45-minute halves, play moves on into extra time. Extra time includes 30 minutes of play. The 30 minutes are split into two 15 minute halves with a short half-time. There is no "golden goal" rule in extra time which would result in the game ending on the first goal scored.
If the tie remains after extra time at Euro 2024, the match would continue to a penalty shootout.
Euro 2024 Penalty Kick Rules
Penalty kicks in Euro 2024 include five penalty shots for each team. The team with the most goals at the end of the five shots wins the match. If there is still a tie after the five penalties, there will be sudden penalty kicks.
With sudden death, if the team taking a second penalty misses after their opponents have scored, then they lose immediately. If the team taking the first penalty doesn't score, then the team kicking the second one could win by scoring on their opportunity.
Euro 2024 Knockout Schedule
Stay on top of the Euro 2024 bracket by checking out the complete Euro 2024 schedule.
