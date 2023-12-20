FIFA Women's World Cup
England GK Mary Earps wins BBC award after reaching Women's World Cup final
FIFA Women's World Cup

England GK Mary Earps wins BBC award after reaching Women's World Cup final

Published Dec. 20, 2023 3:05 p.m. ET

The growing popularity of England’s women’s soccer team among the British public was underlined Tuesday when goalkeeper Mary Earps was voted as the BBC’s sports personality of the year for 2023.

Earps, a star for England in its run to the Women’s World Cup final in August, follows teammate Beth Mead in winning the award. Mead was the top scorer at the European Championship won by the English on home soil last year.

Earps, who plays her club soccer for Manchester United, kept three clean sheets at the World Cup, saved a penalty in the 1-0 loss to Spain in the final and was awarded the Golden Glove for the best goalkeeper.

The public votes for the BBC award. No women’s soccer player had won the accolade before Mead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Retired cricketer Stuart Broad, jockey Frankie Dettori, wheelchair tennis player Alfie Hewett, athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson and golfer Rory McIlroy were also on the shortlist for the prize in its 70th edition.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Mary Earps
FIFA Women's World Cup
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USWNT leaves Alex Morgan off roster to evaluate new players, expand player pool

USWNT leaves Alex Morgan off roster to evaluate new players, expand player pool

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes