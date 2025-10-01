FIFA U-20 World Cup
Egypt vs. Chile: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
Published Oct. 3, 2025 8:10 a.m. ET
Egypt and Chile face off to continue Group A action of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Right now, Egypt is sitting at the bottom of the group after losing two matches. Chile is in slot #3 and tied with New Zealand at 3 points. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and odds.
How to watch Egypt vs. Chile
- Date: Friday, October 3, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Nacional, Santiago, CHL
- TV: FS1
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
IShowSpeed joins FIFA World Cup 26 One Year To Go Show | FOX Soccer
Egypt vs. Chile Odds
As of Oct. 3, Chile is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.
-
Spain vs. Mexico: How to Watch, Odds, 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Preview
Nigeria vs. Saudi Arabia: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Schedule: Dates, times for all matches
-
Colombia vs. Norway: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
South Africa vs. New Caledonia: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
Brazil vs. Morocco: How to Watch, Odds, 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Preview
-
South Korea vs. Paraguay - How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup: TV Channels, Streaming
Italy vs. Cuba: How to Watch, Odds, 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Preview
Item 1 of 3