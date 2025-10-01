FIFA U-20 World Cup Egypt vs. Chile: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview Published Oct. 3, 2025 8:10 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Egypt and Chile face off to continue Group A action of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Right now, Egypt is sitting at the bottom of the group after losing two matches. Chile is in slot #3 and tied with New Zealand at 3 points. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and odds.

How to watch Egypt vs. Chile

IShowSpeed joins FIFA World Cup 26 One Year To Go Show | FOX Soccer

ADVERTISEMENT

Egypt vs. Chile Odds

As of Oct. 3, Chile is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

What did you think of this story?

share