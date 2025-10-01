FIFA U-20 World Cup
chile vs egypt
FIFA U-20 World Cup

Egypt vs. Chile: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview

Published Oct. 3, 2025 8:10 a.m. ET

Egypt and Chile face off to continue Group A action of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Right now, Egypt is sitting at the bottom of the group after losing two matches. Chile is in slot #3 and tied with New Zealand at 3 points. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and odds.

How to watch Egypt vs. Chile

Egypt vs. Chile Odds

As of Oct. 3, Chile is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

