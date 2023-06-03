Eden Hazard leaving Real Madrid, reportedly considering retirement
Real Madrid and Eden Hazard have reached an agreement to terminate his contract one year before it was set to expire. The club announced Hazard's departure in a statement on Saturday.
"Real Madrid would like to express our affection to Eden Hazard and we wish him and his family the best of luck for the next stage of his career," the statement read.
Hazard joined Madrid in 2019 in a record-transfer after establishing himself as a world-class winger with Chelsea F.C. However, Hazard was never able to reach the same heights in Madrid due to injuries. This past season, he only appeared in 10 matches.
Hazard, 32, can try to revitalize his career at another club, but retirement is also an option he's seriously considering, according to multiple reports.
Hazard won eight titles in his four seasons at Madrid, including two La Liga titles, one UEFA Champions League title and one Club World Cup. In total, he played 76 matches for the club, providing seven goals and 12 assists in all competitions.
