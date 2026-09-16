English Premier League
English Premier League
Dodgers Co-Owners Todd Boehly And Mark Walter Officially Sell Chelsea Shares
Published Sep. 16, 2026 7:13 p.m. ET
Todd Boehly and fellow co-owner Mark Walter have sold their stakes in Chelsea, the English Premier League club said on Wednesday.
"Chelsea Football Club today announced affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group will acquire the ownership interest of Todd Boehly," it said in a statement.
"As part of the transition, Clearlake will also acquire Mark Walter's ownership interest and therefore acquire full control of the club."
Reporting by The Associated Press.
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