FIFA U-17 World Cup
Czechia vs United States: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Updated Nov. 11, 2025 9:23 a.m. ET
Czechia and the United States square off in Group I action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.
How to Watch Czechia vs United States
- Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025
- Time: 9:45 a.m. ET
- Location: Aspire Zone - Pitch 4, Doha, QAT
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Doug McIntyre’s USMNT Starting XI for 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | SOTU
Czechia vs United States Match Preview
The US and Czechia sit atop Group I heading into the last match of group play. USA beat Tajikstan (2-1) and Burkina Faso (1-0). Czechia lost 2-1 to Burkina Faso and handled Tajikstan (6-1).
World Cup 2026
Can't get enough soccer? Get ready for FIFA World Cup 2026 with the latest on qualifying, key storylines and players to watch.
