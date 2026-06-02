Czechia vs Guatemala: How to Watch, Prediction, Odds, Friendly Preview
Czechia and Guatemala square off on the pitch in a friendly ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Czechia, who are gearing up for their 10th World Cup appearance, claimed their spot after wins in penalty shootouts against Ireland and Denmark during the UEFA playoffs. Guatemala, still never having qualified for a World Cup, were eliminated during the CONCACAF qualifying rounds, failing to make it out of their qualifying group.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.
How to Watch Czechia vs Guatemala
- Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
Czechia vs Guatemala Odds
Czechia is favored to win the match, check out the full odds below:
Group A Preview: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Czechia
Team Form
Check out how each team have recently performed below:
Czechia
- 5/31: vs Kosovo (Win, 2-1)
- 3/31: vs Denmark (Win, 2-2)
- 3/26: vs Republic of Ireland (Win, 2-2)
- 11/17: vs Gibraltar (Win, 6-0)
- 11/13: vs San Marino (Win, 1-0)
Guatemala
- 3/27: at Algeria (Loss, 7-0)
- 1/17: at Canada (Loss, 1-0)
- 11/18: vs Suriname (Win, 3-1)
- 11/13: vs Panama (Loss, 3-2)
- 10/14: at El Salvador (Win, 1-0)
How to Watch World Cup 2026
Stream all FIFA World Cup games on FOX One from June 11 to July 19, 2026, as 48 national teams compete across the Group Stage and Knockout rounds. FOX One gives fans access to live games, pregame coverage, highlights, expert analysis, and unforgettable moments directly to your screen.
Czechia World Cup Schedule
- 6/11: Czechia vs South Korea (10:00 p.m. ET)
- 6/18: Czechia vs South Africa (12:00 p.m. ET)
- 6/24: Czechia vs Mexico (9:00 p.m. ET)
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