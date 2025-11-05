FIFA U-17 World Cup
Czechia vs Burkina Faso: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Published Nov. 8, 2025 2:12 a.m. ET
Czechia and Burkina Faso square off in Group I action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Czechia enters the match in strong form after a dominant 6-1 victory over Tajikistan in their opener, displaying their attacking firepower early in the tournament. Burkina Faso, meanwhile, looks to bounce back after a narrow 1-0 loss to the USA, where they showed flashes of promise but couldn’t find an equalizer. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.
How to watch Czechia vs Burkina Faso
- Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025
- Time: 7:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Aspire Zone - Pitch 3, Doha, QAT
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
