Cuba vs. Bermuda: How to watch, time, TV channel, streaming for World Cup Qualifier

Published Jun. 10, 2025 9:12 a.m. ET

Cuba faces Bermuda in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier as both teams aim to climb the CONCACAF standings. Cuba holds a perfect all-time record against Bermuda and enters the match with home-field momentum, while Bermuda looks to break through for its first-ever win in the series.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Cuba vs. Bermuda.

When is Cuba vs. Bermuda? How to Watch

  • Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
  • Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Estadio Nacional Pedro Marrero, Havana, Cuba
  • TV: FOX Deportes
  • Streaming: FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com

Cuba vs. Bermuda Head to Head

Cuba has played Bermuda a total of 9 times (all-time). Cuba has won all 9 matches, with Bermuda still seeking its first result in the series dating back to 1974.

Cuba vs. Bermuda Past Results

  • 2/27/2019: Cuba 5, Bermuda 0 (International Friendly)
  • 3/22/2016: Cuba 2, Bermuda 1 (Caribbean Cup)
  • 5/9/1999: Bermuda 1, Cuba 2 (Caribbean Cup)
  • 5/8/1998: Cuba 2, Bermuda 1 (Caribbean Cup)
  • 8/16/1982: Cuba 2, Bermuda 1 (Central American and Caribbean Games)
  • 8/2/1982: Cuba 4, Bermuda 1 (Central American and Caribbean Games)
  • 7/31/1978: Cuba 4, Bermuda 0 (Central American and Caribbean Games)
  • 7/10/1978: Cuba 4, Bermuda 0 (Central American and Caribbean Games)
  • 3/10/1974: Cuba 2, Bermuda 0 (Central American and Caribbean Games)

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Cuba

  • 6/6: Cuba 1-0 Antigua & Barbuda (A)
  • 3/25: Cuba 0-4 Trinidad & Tobago (A)
  • 3/21: Cuba 1-2 Trinidad & Tobago (H)
  • 11/18: Cuba 4-0 Saint Kitts and Nevis (H)
  • 11/14: Cuba 1-2 Saint Kitts and Nevis (A)

Bermuda

  • 6/4: Bermuda 5-0 Cayman Islands (H)
  • 3/25: Bermuda 0-2 Honduras (H)
  • 3/21: Bermuda 3-5 Honduras (A)
  • 11/19: Bermuda 1-6 Dominican Republic (A)
  • 11/16: Bermuda 2-1 Antigua & Barbuda (H)
