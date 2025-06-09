WCQ - CONCACAF
Cuba vs. Bermuda: How to watch, time, TV channel, streaming for World Cup Qualifier
Published Jun. 10, 2025 9:12 a.m. ET
Cuba faces Bermuda in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier as both teams aim to climb the CONCACAF standings. Cuba holds a perfect all-time record against Bermuda and enters the match with home-field momentum, while Bermuda looks to break through for its first-ever win in the series.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch Cuba vs. Bermuda.
When is Cuba vs. Bermuda? How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
- Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Nacional Pedro Marrero, Havana, Cuba
- TV: FOX Deportes
- Streaming: FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com
Cuba vs. Bermuda Head to Head
Cuba has played Bermuda a total of 9 times (all-time). Cuba has won all 9 matches, with Bermuda still seeking its first result in the series dating back to 1974.
Cuba vs. Bermuda Past Results
- 2/27/2019: Cuba 5, Bermuda 0 (International Friendly)
- 3/22/2016: Cuba 2, Bermuda 1 (Caribbean Cup)
- 5/9/1999: Bermuda 1, Cuba 2 (Caribbean Cup)
- 5/8/1998: Cuba 2, Bermuda 1 (Caribbean Cup)
- 8/16/1982: Cuba 2, Bermuda 1 (Central American and Caribbean Games)
- 8/2/1982: Cuba 4, Bermuda 1 (Central American and Caribbean Games)
- 7/31/1978: Cuba 4, Bermuda 0 (Central American and Caribbean Games)
- 7/10/1978: Cuba 4, Bermuda 0 (Central American and Caribbean Games)
- 3/10/1974: Cuba 2, Bermuda 0 (Central American and Caribbean Games)
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Cuba
- 6/6: Cuba 1-0 Antigua & Barbuda (A)
- 3/25: Cuba 0-4 Trinidad & Tobago (A)
- 3/21: Cuba 1-2 Trinidad & Tobago (H)
- 11/18: Cuba 4-0 Saint Kitts and Nevis (H)
- 11/14: Cuba 1-2 Saint Kitts and Nevis (A)
Bermuda
- 6/4: Bermuda 5-0 Cayman Islands (H)
- 3/25: Bermuda 0-2 Honduras (H)
- 3/21: Bermuda 3-5 Honduras (A)
- 11/19: Bermuda 1-6 Dominican Republic (A)
- 11/16: Bermuda 2-1 Antigua & Barbuda (H)
