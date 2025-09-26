FIFA U-20 World Cup Cuba vs. Argentina: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match Published Sep. 28, 2025 8:40 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Argentina begins its FIFA U-20 World Cup campaign against Cuba. Here’s the full preview and schedule for both teams.

How to watch Cuba vs. Argentina

IShowSpeed joins FIFA World Cup 26 One Year To Go Show | FOX Soccer

Cuba U-20 Team Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT

Argentina U-20 Team Schedule

What did you think of this story?

share

Get more from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more