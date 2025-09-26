FIFA U-20 World Cup
FIFA U-20 World Cup
Cuba vs. Argentina: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
Published Sep. 28, 2025 8:40 a.m. ET
Argentina begins its FIFA U-20 World Cup campaign against Cuba. Here’s the full preview and schedule for both teams.
How to watch Cuba vs. Argentina
- Date: Sunday, September 28th, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Elias Figueroa Brander, Valparaíso, CHL
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
IShowSpeed joins FIFA World Cup 26 One Year To Go Show | FOX Soccer
Cuba U-20 Team Schedule
- Sept 28: vs. Argentina – 7:00 PM ET (FS2)
- Oct 1: vs. Italy – 4:00 PM ET (FS2)
- Oct 4: vs. Australia – 7:00 PM ET (FS2)
ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina U-20 Team Schedule
- Sept 28: vs. Cuba – 7:00 PM ET (FS2)
- Oct 1: vs. Australia – 7:00 PM ET (FS2)
- Oct 4: vs. Italy – 7:00 PM ET (FS1)
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
-
2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Schedule: Dates, times for all matches
South Korea vs. Ukraine: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
Japan vs. Egypt: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
-
Chile vs. New Zealand: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
Paraguay vs. Panama: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
Item 1 of 2
in this topic
recommended
-
2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Schedule: Dates, times for all matches
South Korea vs. Ukraine: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
Japan vs. Egypt: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
-
Chile vs. New Zealand: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
Paraguay vs. Panama: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
Item 1 of 2