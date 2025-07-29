Leagues Cup
Leagues Cup
Cruz Azul vs. Seattle Sounders: Leagues Cup preview, odds, how to watch, time
Published Jul. 31, 2025 8:59 a.m. ET
Cruz Azul and Seattle Sounders FC are set to square off in the Leagues Cup as both clubs look to make a statement in cross-league competition. Here's everything you need to know about Cruz Azul vs. Seattle Sounders FC.
How to watch Cruz Azul vs. Seattle Sounders
- Date: Thursday, July 31, 2025
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
- TV: FS1
- Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App
Betting Odds
As of July 31, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Cruz Azul: +115
- Draw: +245
- Seattle Sounders: +195
Cruz Azul vs. Seattle Sounders Head to Head
Cruz Azul and Seattle Sounders have played each other twice before.
Cruz Azul vs. Seattle Sounders FC Past Results
- 3/11/2025: Cruz Azul 4–1 Seattle Sounders (CNCF CHL)
- 3/5/2025: Seattle Sounders 0–0 Cruz Azul (CNCF CHL)
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Cruz Azul
- 7/26: vs León (Win, 4–1)
- 7/19: at Atlas (Draw, 3–3)
- 7/12: vs Mazatlán (Draw, 0–0)
- 7/6: at Mazatlán (Loss, 1–2)
- 7/3: vs Oaxaca (Win, 1–0)
Seattle Sounders
- 7/25: at Atlanta United (Draw, 2–2)
- 7/19: vs San Jose Earthquakes (Win, 3–2)
- 7/15: vs Colorado Rapids (Draw, 3–3)
- 7/9: at Sporting KC (Win, 3–2)
- 7/5: vs Columbus Crew (Draw, 1–1)
