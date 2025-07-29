Leagues Cup Cruz Azul vs. Seattle Sounders: Leagues Cup preview, odds, how to watch, time Published Jul. 31, 2025 8:59 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Cruz Azul and Seattle Sounders FC are set to square off in the Leagues Cup as both clubs look to make a statement in cross-league competition. Here's everything you need to know about Cruz Azul vs. Seattle Sounders FC.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs. Seattle Sounders

Date: Thursday, July 31, 2025

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

TV: FS1

Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App

Betting Odds

As of July 31, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Cruz Azul: +115

Draw: +245

Seattle Sounders: +195

Cruz Azul vs. Seattle Sounders Head to Head

Cruz Azul and Seattle Sounders have played each other twice before.

Cruz Azul vs. Seattle Sounders FC Past Results

3/11/2025: Cruz Azul 4–1 Seattle Sounders (CNCF CHL)

3/5/2025: Seattle Sounders 0–0 Cruz Azul (CNCF CHL)

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Cruz Azul

7/26: vs León (Win, 4–1)

7/19: at Atlas (Draw, 3–3)

7/12: vs Mazatlán (Draw, 0–0)

7/6: at Mazatlán (Loss, 1–2)

7/3: vs Oaxaca (Win, 1–0)

Seattle Sounders

7/25: at Atlanta United (Draw, 2–2)

7/19: vs San Jose Earthquakes (Win, 3–2)

7/15: vs Colorado Rapids (Draw, 3–3)

7/9: at Sporting KC (Win, 3–2)

7/5: vs Columbus Crew (Draw, 1–1)

