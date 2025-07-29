Leagues Cup
cruz azul vs seattle
Leagues Cup

Cruz Azul vs. Seattle Sounders: Leagues Cup preview, odds, how to watch, time

Published Jul. 31, 2025 8:59 a.m. ET

Cruz Azul and Seattle Sounders FC are set to square off in the Leagues Cup as both clubs look to make a statement in cross-league competition. Here's everything you need to know about Cruz Azul vs. Seattle Sounders FC.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs. Seattle Sounders

  • Date: Thursday, July 31, 2025
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
  • TV: FS1
  • Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App

Pumas vs. Orlando City SC Leagues Cup Highlights | FOX Soccer

Pumas vs. Orlando City SC Leagues Cup Highlights | FOX Soccer
Check out the best moments between the Pumas and Orlando City SC.
ADVERTISEMENT

Betting Odds

As of July 31, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

  • Cruz Azul: +115
  • Draw: +245
  • Seattle Sounders: +195

Cruz Azul vs. Seattle Sounders Head to Head

Cruz Azul and Seattle Sounders have played each other twice before. 

Cruz Azul vs. Seattle Sounders FC Past Results

  • 3/11/2025: Cruz Azul 4–1 Seattle Sounders (CNCF CHL)
  • 3/5/2025: Seattle Sounders 0–0 Cruz Azul (CNCF CHL)

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Cruz Azul

  • 7/26: vs León (Win, 4–1)
  • 7/19: at Atlas (Draw, 3–3)
  • 7/12: vs Mazatlán (Draw, 0–0)
  • 7/6: at Mazatlán (Loss, 1–2)
  • 7/3: vs Oaxaca (Win, 1–0)

Seattle Sounders

  • 7/25: at Atlanta United (Draw, 2–2)
  • 7/19: vs San Jose Earthquakes (Win, 3–2)
  • 7/15: vs Colorado Rapids (Draw, 3–3)
  • 7/9: at Sporting KC (Win, 3–2)
  • 7/5: vs Columbus Crew (Draw, 1–1)
share
Get more from the Leagues Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Inter Miami vs. Atlas: Leagues Cup preview, odds, how to watch Messi, time

Inter Miami vs. Atlas: Leagues Cup preview, odds, how to watch Messi, time

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes