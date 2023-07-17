UEFA Europa League
Cristiano Ronaldo on Lionel Messi joining MLS: 'Saudi League is better'
UEFA Europa League

Cristiano Ronaldo on Lionel Messi joining MLS: 'Saudi League is better'

Published Jul. 17, 2023 8:18 p.m. ET

Cristiano Ronaldo recently finished his first season with Al-Nassr in the Saudi League following his unceremonious release from Manchester United in January.

The 37-year-old forward won everything in Europe's top leagues, winning four UEFA Champion League titles, seven domestic league titles and five Ballon d'OR awards. But Ronaldo has decided to officially close the door on a return to European soccer after his lucrative two-year deal expires in 2025.

Ronaldo isn't the only soccer superstar that left Europe behind this year.

When Lionel Messi's contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired in June, Messi became a free agent for the second time in his career. The Saudi League had planned to lure Messi to join his longtime rival Ronaldo with a whopping $400 million per year offer, but Messi instead joined Major League Soccer to play for Inter Miami CF.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Lionel Messi introduced by Inter Miami and Major League Soccer]

Ronaldo was scrutinized for leaving to play in Saudi Arabia while Messi was still playing in Europe, but now the Portuguese striker feels he's playing in the more competitive league due to the amount of European stars that have joined the Saudi Pro League this summer.

Ronaldo's Al Nassr lost to Spanigh side Celta Vigo 5-0 in a friendly on Monday. Messi has yet to make his debut for Inter Miami.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi
Saudi Pro League
share
Get more from UEFA Europa League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Alexis Putellas quits Spain training after 30 minutes, raising concerns

Alexis Putellas quits Spain training after 30 minutes, raising concerns

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes