Costa Rica vs. Trinidad: How to watch, time, TV channel, streaming for World Cup Qualifier

Published Jun. 10, 2025 9:17 a.m. ET

Costa Rica faces Trinidad and Tobago in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier at home in San José. Los Ticos have dominated the head-to-head series and enter the match with a potent attack, while Trinidad and Tobago aim to reverse the historical trend and build on their recent scoring form.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Costa Rica vs. Trinidad and Tobago.

When is Costa Rica vs. Trinidad and Tobago? How to Watch

  • Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
  • Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Estadio Nacional, San José, Costa Rica
  • TV: FOX Deportes
  • Streaming: FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com

Costa Rica vs. Trinidad and Tobago Head to Head

Costa Rica has played Trinidad and Tobago a total of 26 times (all-time). Costa Rica has won 19 games, drawn 4, and lost 3 to Trinidad and Tobago since 1965.

Costa Rica vs. Trinidad and Tobago Past Results

  • 6/13/2017: Costa Rica 2, Trinidad and Tobago 1 (FIFA World Cup)
  • 11/11/2016: Trinidad and Tobago 0, Costa Rica 2 (FIFA World Cup)
  • 10/10/2009: Costa Rica 4, Trinidad and Tobago 0 (FIFA World Cup)
  • 6/6/2009: Trinidad and Tobago 2, Costa Rica 3 (FIFA World Cup)
  • 2/4/2007: Costa Rica 4, Trinidad and Tobago 0 (International Friendly)
  • 9/7/2005: Costa Rica 2, Trinidad and Tobago 0 (FIFA World Cup)
  • 3/30/2005: Trinidad and Tobago 0, Costa Rica 0 (FIFA World Cup)
  • 1/20/2002: Costa Rica 1, Trinidad and Tobago 1 (CONCACAF Gold Cup)
  • 9/1/2001: Trinidad and Tobago 0, Costa Rica 2 (FIFA World Cup)
  • 3/28/2001: Costa Rica 3, Trinidad and Tobago 0 (FIFA World Cup)
  • 2/20/2000: Costa Rica 1, Trinidad and Tobago 2 (CONCACAF Gold Cup)
  • 1/26/2000: Costa Rica 2, Trinidad and Tobago 1 (International Friendly)
  • 1/28/1998: Costa Rica 4, Trinidad and Tobago 0 (International Friendly)
  • 12/21/1996: Costa Rica 2, Trinidad and Tobago 1 (FIFA World Cup)
  • 9/1/1996: Trinidad and Tobago 0, Costa Rica 1 (FIFA World Cup)
  • 7/1/1991: Trinidad and Tobago 2, Costa Rica 1 (CONCACAF Gold Cup)
  • 11/25/1990: Costa Rica 5, Trinidad and Tobago 0 (Central American and Caribbean Games)
  • 6/11/1989: Costa Rica 1, Trinidad and Tobago 0 (FIFA World Cup)
  • 5/28/1989: Trinidad and Tobago 1, Costa Rica 1 (FIFA World Cup)
  • 7/18/1985: Costa Rica 3, Trinidad and Tobago 1 (International Friendly)
  • 4/28/1985: Costa Rica 1, Trinidad and Tobago 1 (FIFA World Cup)
  • 4/24/1985: Costa Rica 3, Trinidad and Tobago 0 (FIFA World Cup)
  • 12/5/1971: Trinidad and Tobago 3, Costa Rica 1 (CONCACAF Championship)
  • 12/4/1969: Costa Rica 5, Trinidad and Tobago 0 (CONCACAF Championship)
  • 3/7/1965: Trinidad and Tobago 0, Costa Rica 1 (FIFA World Cup)
  • 2/21/1965: Costa Rica 4, Trinidad and Tobago 0 (FIFA World Cup)

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Costa Rica

  • 6/7: Costa Rica 8-0 Bahamas (A)
  • 3/25: Costa Rica 6-1 Belize (H)
  • 3/21: Costa Rica 7-0 Belize (H)
  • 1/22: Costa Rica 0-3 United States (A)
  • 11/18: Costa Rica 2-2 Panama (A)

Trinidad and Tobago

  • 6/6: Trinidad and Tobago 6-2 Saint Kitts and Nevis (H)
  • 5/31: Trinidad and Tobago 0-4 Ghana (A)
  • 5/27: Trinidad and Tobago 2-3 Jamaica (A)
  • 3/25: Trinidad and Tobago 4-0 Cuba (H)
  • 3/21: Trinidad and Tobago 2-1 Cuba (A)
