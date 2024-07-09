Copa América Drake places massive bet on Canada to upset Argentina Published Jul. 9, 2024 2:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Over the past few years, Drake has cashed in on some massive sports wagers.

He made out on a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl wager this year, which earned him a cool $1.2 million. The music icon has also forayed into the soccer world before, betting $1 million on Argentina to win the 2022 World Cup final.

Now, he is back again on Wednesday with another huge soccer wager on the Copa América semifinal matchup between Argentina and his home country, Canada.

Argentina and Canada will square off on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on FS1 and FOX Sports app . According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Argentina is heavily favored to win at -295.

Canada is +900 to win, while a regular-time draw is +400.

Drake posted on his Instagram story that he put $300,000 on Canada to upset Argentina. For his bet to cash, Canada must win in 90 minutes. If it were to win in penalties, Drake would lose the bet.

If Canada were to win in regulation, the bet would pay out $2,880,000.

Argentina defeated Canada 2-0 in the opening match of the tournament. In that game, Argentina had an expected goal (xG) of 2.89. It had nine shots on goal compared to Canada's two, and Argentina controlled possession 64.4% of the game.

Will Canada shock the world and pull off a massive upset?

Drake sure hopes so.

