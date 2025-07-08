Copa América Femenina Copa América Femenina Winners: Complete list of champions by year Published Jul. 11, 2025 10:22 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Copa América Femenina has crowned South America’s top women’s national team since 1991. Here’s a complete list of tournament results by edition, including champions, runners-up, and third-place finishers:

Copa América Femenina Winners

2022: Brazil

2018: Brazil

2014: Brazil

2010: Brazil

2006: Argentina

2003: Brazil

1998: Brazil

1995: Brazil

1991: Brazil

Which country has won the most Copa América Femenina titles?

Brazil leads all nations with 8 championships, including their most recent title in 2022. Argentina is the only other country to win the tournament, lifting the trophy twice, in 2006 and 2003.

When was the first Copa América Femenina?

The inaugural Copa América Femenina was held in 1991 in Brazil. The host nation won the first edition, beginning their dominance of the competition. Since then, the tournament has been the premier stage for women’s international football in South America.

