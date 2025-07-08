Copa América Femenina Winners: Complete list of champions by year

Copa América Femenina
The Copa América Femenina has crowned South America’s top women’s national team since 1991. Here’s a complete list of tournament results by edition, including champions, runners-up, and third-place finishers:

  • 2022: Brazil
  • 2018: Brazil
  • 2014: Brazil
  • 2010: Brazil
  • 2006: Argentina
  • 2003: Brazil
  • 1998: Brazil
  • 1995: Brazil
  • 1991: Brazil

Which country has won the most Copa América Femenina titles?

Brazil leads all nations with 8 championships, including their most recent title in 2022. Argentina is the only other country to win the tournament, lifting the trophy twice, in 2006 and 2003.

When was the first Copa América Femenina?

The inaugural Copa América Femenina was held in 1991 in Brazil. The host nation won the first edition, beginning their dominance of the competition. Since then, the tournament has been the premier stage for women’s international football in South America.

