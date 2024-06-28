Copa América Copa América 2024 daily recap: USA facing elimination after chaos on Matchday 2 Published Jun. 28, 2024 12:45 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Everything that could have gone wrong did for the United States in its penultimate group stage match against Panama on Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Here's everything that happened on a chaotic day in Group C at Copa América, with stats from FOX Sports Research:

Panama 2, United States 1

Tim Weah's 18th-minute red card is the earliest red card for the USMNT since Jimmy Conrad got one in the 17th minute of a 2010 friendly vs. Honduras

The last team to win a Copa América match after having a player sent off in the opening 20 minutes was Argentina vs. Uruguay in 1989.

The United States has now lost four group stage matches at major tournaments on American soil with two of those defeats coming against Panama.

The U.S. lost to a CONCACAF opponent for the first time ever at Copa América, now 1-1-1 (W-L-D). This was also its first time conceding a goal against a CONCACAF opponent at Copa América.

The USMNT's roster had an average age of 25 years, 235 days on Thursday, which is the second-youngest squad the USA has sent to five editions of the Copa América, only trailing the 2007 roster (24 years and 280 days).

Folarin Balogun is the second USMNT player to score in consecutive Copa América appearances after Clint Dempsey (three straight in 2016). He needs one more goal to tie Dempsey and Eric Wynalda for the most career goals by an American at Copa América.

Ethan Horvath is the second USMNT goalkeeper to enter as a substitute in multiple competitive matches along with Mike Winter, who did so twice in 1972.

Panama recorded 74% possession against the United States, the highest possession figure for a CONCACAF team in a Copa América match since 2011.

Uruguay 5, Bolivia 0

Uruguay will win Group C with a win or draw in their final match vs USA. Uruguay can also advance with a loss against USA and a win or draw from Bolivia against Panama (tiebreakers would determine first and second between USA and Uruguay).

Uruguay is looking to make its ninth knockout stage in the last 10 Copa América tournaments.

Uruguay has now gone five consecutive Copa América matches without trailing. The last time it was behind in a match was against Chile in the group stage of the 2021 edition.

Uruguay already has more goals in the current edition of Copa América (8) than in any of its four previous participations in the tournament.

Darwin Núñez and Maximiliano Araújo each scored again, joining Álvaro Pereira in 2011 and Carlos Bueno in 2004 as the only Uruguayans to score in their first two Copa América matches in the 21st century Núñez has now scored ten goals in his last seven appearances for Uruguay.

Nuńez and Araújo are both tied for the most goals in the tournament at two each (also tied with Lautaro Martínez and Folarin Balogun).

Facundo Pellistri (22 years and 190 days old) became the youngest to score with Uruguay in a Copa América match since José María Giménez scored against Paraguay in 2015 at 20 years and 151 days old.

Bolivia has won one of their last 32 Copa América matches since losing to Brazil in the 1997 final.

Bolivia have now lost 14 straight Copa games.

Bolivia cannot win the group, and will be eliminated with a draw or loss in their final match.

