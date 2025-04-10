Gold Cup Concacaf Gold Cup 2025 draw: Full results and groups Updated Apr. 10, 2025 7:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup is underway on FS1 and, soon, the United States and Mexico will know what their path to the final looks like.

Mexico won the last edition of the tournament in 2023, beating Panama 1-0 at SoFi Stadium. The United States will be looking to reclaim the title after losing in the semifinal in 2023 and getting knocked out of the Concacaf Nations League in March.

Here are the live results of the Concacaf Gold Cup draw:

Group pots

Pot one: Mexico, Canada, Panama, United States

Pot two: Costa Rica, Jamaica, Honduras, Haiti

Pot three: Guatemala, Trinidad & Tobago, El Salvador, Suriname

Pot four: Guadeloupe, Curaçao, Dominican Republic, Saudi Arabia

Group draw results

Group A

Mexico

Costa Rica

Suriname

Dominican Republic

Group B

Canada

Honduras

El Salvador

Curaçao

Group C

Panama

Jamaica

Guatemala

Guadeloupe

Group D

United States

Haiti

Trinidad & Tobago

Saudi Arabia

