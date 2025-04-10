Concacaf Gold Cup 2025 draw: Full results and groups
The 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup is underway on FS1 and, soon, the United States and Mexico will know what their path to the final looks like.
Mexico won the last edition of the tournament in 2023, beating Panama 1-0 at SoFi Stadium. The United States will be looking to reclaim the title after losing in the semifinal in 2023 and getting knocked out of the Concacaf Nations League in March.
Here are the live results of the Concacaf Gold Cup draw:
Group pots
Pot one: Mexico, Canada, Panama, United States
Pot two: Costa Rica, Jamaica, Honduras, Haiti
Pot three: Guatemala, Trinidad & Tobago, El Salvador, Suriname
Pot four: Guadeloupe, Curaçao, Dominican Republic, Saudi Arabia
Group draw results
Group A
- Mexico
- Costa Rica
- Suriname
- Dominican Republic
Group B
- Canada
- Honduras
- El Salvador
- Curaçao
Group C
- Panama
- Jamaica
- Guatemala
- Guadeloupe
Group D
- United States
- Haiti
- Trinidad & Tobago
- Saudi Arabia
