FIFA U-20 World Cup Colombia vs. Saudi Arabia: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match Published Sep. 29, 2025 10:47 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Colombia and Saudi Arabia face off to open Group F action of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and full schedules.

How to watch Colombia vs. Saudi Arabia

IShowSpeed joins FIFA World Cup 26 One Year To Go Show | FOX Soccer

ADVERTISEMENT

Colombia U-20 Team Schedule

Saudi Arabia U-20 Team Schedule

What did you think of this story?

share

Get more from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more