Colombia vs. France: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
Published Oct. 18, 2025 6:30 a.m. ET
Colombia and France face off in the FIFA U-20 World Cup third-place match, each looking to finish their tournament on a high note after falling short in the semifinals. Colombia was edged out by Argentina, while France couldn’t get past Morocco. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and the latest odds.
How to watch Colombia vs. France
- Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Nacional, Santiago, CHL
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Colombia vs. France Odds
Colombia is narrowly favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.
World Cup U-20 Paths
Below are the matches each squad has played leading up to the third-place match:
Colombia
- 10/15: at Argentina (Loss, 1-0)
- 10/11: at Spain (Win, 3-2)
- 10/8: vs South Africa (Win, 3-1)
- 10/5: vs Nigeria (Draw, 1-1)
- 10/2: vs Norway (Draw, 0-0)
- 9/29: vs Saudi Arabia (Win, 1-0)
France
- 10/15: at Morocco (Loss, 1-1)
- 10/12: at Norway (Win, 2-1)
- 10/8: at Japan (Win, 1-0)
- 10/5: at New Zealand (Win, 6-0)
- 10/2: at USA (Loss, 3-0)
- 9/29: vs South Africa (Win, 2-1)
