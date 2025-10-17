Colombia vs. France: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview

Colombia and France face off in the FIFA U-20 World Cup third-place match, each looking to finish their tournament on a high note after falling short in the semifinals. Colombia was edged out by Argentina, while France couldn’t get past Morocco. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and the latest odds.

How to watch Colombia vs. France

Doug McIntyre’s USMNT Starting XI for 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | SOTU FOX Sports insider Doug McIntyre reveals his 2026 World Cup roster projection and starting XI for the USMNT.

Colombia vs. France Odds

Colombia is narrowly favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

World Cup U-20 Paths

Below are the matches each squad has played leading up to the third-place match:

Colombia

10/15: at Argentina (Loss, 1-0)

10/11: at Spain (Win, 3-2)

10/8: vs South Africa (Win, 3-1)

10/5: vs Nigeria (Draw, 1-1)

10/2: vs Norway (Draw, 0-0)

9/29: vs Saudi Arabia (Win, 1-0)

France

10/15: at Morocco (Loss, 1-1)

10/12: at Norway (Win, 2-1)

10/8: at Japan (Win, 1-0)

10/5: at New Zealand (Win, 6-0)

10/2: at USA (Loss, 3-0)

9/29: vs South Africa (Win, 2-1)

