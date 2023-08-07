FIFA Women's World Cup Colombia-Jamaica, France-Morocco predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Aug. 7, 2023 11:00 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

The 2023 Women's World Cup is heating up now that we're in the knockout stage — and you can watch all the action on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

As for gambling on these matches, I'll give you my best bets daily throughout the tournament. Basically, if I see an edge, and I'm betting on it, I'll share it. I want us all to win!

I believe in transparency, so my tournament best bets record currently sits at 29-19, +$593. This is based on my wager amounts, with each being to win $100. But remember, you can always bet any amount you are comfortable with.

We're coming off a 2-0 day. Let's see if we can keep it going. Here are my favorite bets for Day 4 of the knockout stage.

Colombia vs. Jamaica, 4 a.m. ET Tuesday, FS1 and the FOX Sports app

Draw (+210) and Under 2.5 goals (-210)

I will call for extra time here between two of the better stories of the tournament.

Jamaica hasn’t conceded a goal yet in the tourney, which includes matches with a full-strength France and a Brazil team that needed a win to advance.

Even with Catalina Usme and Linda Caicedo, goals will not come easy for Columbia. A third 0-0 match for Jamaica is definitely in the cards.

PICK: Draw at the end of regulation (bet $10 to win $31 total)

PICK: Under 2.5 goals by both teams combined (bet $10 to win $14.76 total)

Can the USWNT bounce back after early exit in World Cup? Alexi Lalas and David Mosse react to USWNT's loss against Sweden and break down whether it was a disappointing finish

France vs. Morocco, 7 a.m. ET Tuesday, FS1 and the FOX Sports app

France to advance and Morocco Under 0.5 goals (-139)

Morocco has been an amazing story, advancing with a pair of 1-0 wins after a 6-0 loss to Germany. However, this matchup will be a tall order, as France will be the sternest test yet for the Atlas Lionesses.

Ultimately, France just has too many scoring options and is too good on defense for Morocco to move on or even get a goal here. France is definitely a team that has been undervalued and continues to be. I'm looking to take advantage of that in this spot.

PICK: France to advance and Morocco Under 0.5 goals (bet $10 to win $17.19 total)

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

