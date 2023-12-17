FIFA Club World Cup
FIFA Club World Cup dates in the United States confirmed
FIFA Club World Cup

FIFA Club World Cup dates in the United States confirmed

Published Dec. 17, 2023 4:42 p.m. ET

The first edition of the expanded FIFA Club World Cup in the United States will be staged from June 15 to July 13, 2025, world soccer's governing body said Sunday.

FIFA said the 32-team tournament, which will officially be called Mundial de Clubes, would be "harmoniously aligned with the International Match Calendar" to ensure there would be enough of a gap between the final and the start of domestic leagues.

"Clubs play a fundamental role in world football, and the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be a major milestone in providing clubs from all confederations with a fitting stage on which to shine at the highest level of the game," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said. "This will be an open competition based on sporting merit that will play a key role as part of our efforts to make football truly global."

The last edition of the Club World Cup in its current guise is currently being held in Saudi Arabia, where Champions League winner Manchester City is aiming to win the trophy for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

An annual tournament called the Coupe Intercontinentale de la FIFA will be played from 2024 between the Champions League winner and the winner of a playoff between champions from the other soccer confederations.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from FIFA Club World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP Race
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes