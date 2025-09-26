FIFA U-20 World Cup
Chile vs. New Zealand: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
Published Sep. 27, 2025 8:29 a.m. ET
Chile takes on New Zealand in group stage action of the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup. Here's everything you need to know, including how to watch and upcoming fixtures for both teams.
How to watch Chile vs. New Zealand
- Date: Saturday, September 27th, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Nacional, Santiago, CHL
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Chile U-20 Team Schedule
- Sept 27: vs. New Zealand – 7:00 PM ET (FS2)
- Sept 30: vs. Japan – 7:00 PM ET (FS1)
- Oct 3: vs. Egypt – 7:00 PM ET (FS1)
New Zealand U-20 Team Schedule
- Sept 27: vs. Chile – 7:00 PM ET (FS2)
- Sept 30: vs. Egypt – 4:00 PM ET (FOX Soccer Plus)
- Oct 3: vs. Japan – 7:00 PM ET (FS2)
