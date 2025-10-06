FIFA U-20 World Cup
Chile vs. Mexico: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview

Published Oct. 7, 2025 8:37 a.m. ET

Chile and Mexico face off to start Round of 16 action in the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Host nation, Chile, eeked their way into the knockout rounds with three points, while Mexico finished in second place in Group B. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and odds.

How to watch Chile vs. Mexico

Chile vs. Mexico Odds

As of Oct. 7, Mexico is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

