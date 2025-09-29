FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile vs. Japan - How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match Published Sep. 30, 2025 7:53 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Chile and Japan face off to continue Group A action of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Both teams are coming off of opening match victories and will be battling for the top of the group. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and full schedules.

How to watch Chile vs. Japan

IShowSpeed joins FIFA World Cup 26 One Year To Go Show | FOX Soccer

ADVERTISEMENT

Chile U-20 Team Schedule

Japan U-20 Team Schedule

What did you think of this story?

share

Get more from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more