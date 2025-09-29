FIFA U-20 World Cup
FIFA U-20 World Cup
Chile vs. Japan - How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
Published Sep. 30, 2025 7:53 a.m. ET
Chile and Japan face off to continue Group A action of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Both teams are coming off of opening match victories and will be battling for the top of the group. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and full schedules.
How to watch Chile vs. Japan
- Date: Tuesday, September 30th, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Nacional, Santiago, CHL
- TV: FS1
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Chile U-20 Team Schedule
Japan U-20 Team Schedule
