Cavan Sullivan, USMNT's Youngest Goalscorer, Is Just Getting Started

STATE FARM STADIUM (Glendale, Ariz.) — With his USA jersey slung over his shoulder and the history-making ball in hand, Cavan Sullivan almost looked overwhelmed as he fielded questions from a throng of reporters in the bowels of the 60,00 seat arena he had just about silenced an hour before with one swing of his right foot.

During his 65 minutes on the field in Saturday’s 3-0 drubbing of Mexico, he was anything but. Sullivan, who had only turned 17 just five days earlier, became the youngest goalscorer in the century-plus history of the U.S. men’s national team, helping the Americans secure their largest margin of victory over their biggest rival in more than 30 years despite an overwhelmingly pro-El Tri crowd in greater Phoenix.

"That wasn't the way I pictured scoring a goal," said Sullivan, whose defensive pressure forced Mexico keeper Jose Rangel into an errant pass that the youngster intercepted and then coolly lofted over Rangel's head and into the net before being mobbed by the entire U.S. bench. "But the celebration was."

Though Sullivan has only officially been a senior national team player for a week, it’s clear that he belongs at this level. In his Sept. 26 debut against Peru and last Tuesday vs. Chile, he showed glimpses of the attacking ability that has made the Philadelphia Union academy graduate one of the most productive players in MLS since the domestic league returned from its World Cup break in mid-July.

(Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

"I think we just got to stop talking about his age," U.S. captain Tyler Adams said. "He's here for a reason."

It’s the reason Manchester City struck a deal with the Union for Sullivan to move to the English titans next year — depending, of course, on the outcome of its appeal of financial cheating charges leveled by the Premier League.

Yet coach Mauricio Pochettino has been just as impressed by Sullivan’s attitude, work ethic and his commitment to precisely the sort of defensive work that directly led to Saturday's record-breaking strike.

"He's a fighter. He's a warrior," Pochettino said. "It’s difficult to find this type of player with a tremendous [offensive] quality, with the ball in possession, and then [the willingness to be] chasing people and recovering the ball.

"That is what my impression is after nearly three weeks together," the former Chelsea, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain manager added. "It’s unbelievable to have a player like this. I think it's fantastic news for the USA. I hope that he continues growing in that way."

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

"The thing I always was told by my dad growing up was to try and make offense out of defense," Sullivan said. "Obviously, I'm an offensive player, but you're always in the best spots when you win the ball during the press. It's taken time to get better at my defensive work, and I still have a lot to do and a lot to improve on. But yeah, it's a great moment."

And not just for Sullivan. The other two Philadelphia players on this young U.S. roster were among the first reserves to reach their teammate after he pumped his fists and ran to the corner flag and slid on his knees before disappearing into a pile of bodies.

"To see him so excited, celebrating, coming to us," 18-year-old central defender Neil Pierre said. "He was dreaming of that forever."

"Just happy for Cavan, happy that he got his first goal for the national team," added fullback Frankie Westfield. "But I know there's more to come for him, and I'm looking forward to seeing what else he can do."

Sullivan didn’t know exactly what to do after the match. Mature beyond his years on the field, he looks and sounds like just about any other 17-year-old off it. After the final whistle sounded, he searched the crowd for his parents and older brother Quinn, who also plays for the Union and who won three senior caps for the U.S. squad last year before a serious knee injury cut short his season.

(Photo by Omar Vega/USSF/Getty Images)

Before the younger Sullivan was whisked away to the team bus and some much-needed sleep before the U.S. heads to Minnesota to take on Canada on Tuesday in this final game of this new, extended four-match FIFA window, he was asked a final question. What will he do with that ball?

"Just sort of, I guess, get it signed by the guys," he said, almost sheepishly. "I don't really know what to do with it, to be honest."