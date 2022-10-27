FIFA World Cup 2022
Carli Lloyd has doubts about USWNT's chances to three-peat at 2023 World Cup
FIFA World Cup 2022

Carli Lloyd has doubts about USWNT's chances to three-peat at 2023 World Cup

3 mins ago

The United States women's national team has already cemented its legacy as a giant in Women's World Cup history. Since the quadrennial tournament's establishment in 1991, the USWNT has won it four times and never finished worse than third place.

But next summer in Australia and New Zealand, Vlatko Andonovski's side will have the opportunity to do something no team in men's or women's soccer has ever done: three-peat as World Cup champions. Can they actually do it? 

Carli Lloyd isn't so sure.

On Thursday's episode of "Alexi Lalas' State of the Union Podcast," Lloyd, a two-time World Cup-winner with the USWNT and a three-time FIFA Player of the Year-winner, explained why she's not ready to say her former squad will win the 2023 World Cup.

Carli Lloyd DOES NOT believe USWNT will three-peat

Carli Lloyd DOES NOT believe USWNT will three-peat
Alexi Lalas and David Mosse listen to Carli Lloyd explaining why she doesn't believe USWNT will win the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

"You know, being a player, you always like when people are knocking you down and not supporting," Lloyd told Lalas and co-host David Mosse. "Right in this particular moment, I’m probably going to have to say no.

"But there’s time. They have a lot to prove and that’s the beauty of it. I think they still have a lot more time to grow and become even better. So I’m excited to see that and excited to see what’s to come for them."

This is far from the first time the USWNT has had its doubters. In fact, Lalas reminded Lloyd that before the U.S. repeated as champion in 2019, he told Lloyd that he didn't think they'd pull it off.

The difference is that the USWNT isn't considered the overwhelming favorite to win the tournament this year. Though they're FIFA's No. 1 team and FOX Bet's favorite to win it all, there's reason to believe England, a team that beat the U.S. in October, is ready to challenge the defending champs.

We'll see if Lloyd is right about the young Yanks. If she's wrong, it's safe to assume she won't be too broken up about it.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 25: Alisson
FIFA World Cup 2022

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 25: Alisson

14 hours ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Götze denies Messi of trophy
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Götze denies Messi of trophy

14 hours ago
USMNT Stock Watch: Ricardo Pepi, Gio Reyna get hype trains back on track
FIFA World Cup 2022

USMNT Stock Watch: Ricardo Pepi, Gio Reyna get hype trains back on track

1 day ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Schumacher’s careless tackle
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Schumacher’s careless tackle

1 day ago
Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 26: Alphonso Davies
FIFA World Cup 2022

Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 26: Alphonso Davies

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes