Ousmane Dembélé Eyes More Ballons d’Or With PSG And France

Paris Saint-Germain winger Ousmane Dembélé has outlined his ambitious collective and personal objectives ahead of a defining summer on both the European and international stages. The French star made it clear that his appetite for success remains far from satisfied, as he targets a second Champions League title, World Cup glory with France again, and potentially another Ballon d'Or triumph.

Ambitious goals for club and country

In an interview with RMC’s Rothen s’enflamme, the PSG talisman opened up about his desire to continue winning the game's biggest prizes. Having already reached the pinnacle of football, Dembele is now eyeing a historic "triple-double" in 2026: a second Champions League trophy, a second World Cup with France, and a second Ballon d'Or.

The 2025 Ballon d'Or winner made it clear that while team success comes first, his personal drive remains high. "When you win once, you want to win several times, but I already put the collective first, obviously," Dembele explained. "The most important thing is to be able to win the Champions League. And I also have an objective that has been in my head for a very long time with the French team: to have a great World Cup. And after that we will see."

Leading by example under Luis Enrique

Dembele’s resurgence in the French capital has been heavily influenced by PSG boss Luis Enrique. The winger has evolved into a more complete player, contributing 19 goals and 11 assists across all competitions this term, while embracing the defensive responsibilities demanded by the Spanish coach. He credits this development to a clear understanding of his role within the squad.

"I try, on every ball and every match, to give the best of myself, to try to improve every ball I have, to set an example." Dembele noted. "These last two years, it has worked for me. The coach talked to me and told me that I had an important role for the team: to set an example, whether to the older or the younger players. And I want to continue to be efficient in small or big matches."

A long-term future in Paris

Despite constant rumours regarding the career paths of elite stars at the Parc des Princes, Dembele has taken a firm stance on his commitment to the Ligue 1 champions. Amidst his pursuit of further individual glory, he feels perfectly at home in the project being built in Paris and has no intention of seeking a move elsewhere in the immediate future.

The Frenchman remains under contract until 2028 and appears settled within the club's hierarchy and dressing room. Addressing the speculation surrounding his next steps, he confirmed, "I will be 100% present next season" while expressing his happiness with the staff, the president, and his teammates.

The hunt for more silverware

Dembélé possesses an insatiable appetite for the feeling of lifting trophies, a trait that has seen him become one of the most feared attackers in European football over the past two seasons. For the former Barcelona man, the statistics are merely a by-product of his competitive nature. "I am hungry to score goals, to give assists and to win trophies," the winger concluded during his interview.

PSG will be aiming to secure back-to-back Champions League titles when they face Arsenal in the final at Puskás Aréna on May 30.