FIFA U-20 World Cup
FIFA U-20 World Cup
Brazil vs. Mexico: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
Published Sep. 28, 2025 8:38 a.m. ET
Two of the most successful youth football nations face off as Brazil meets Mexico in a Group C clash of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and full schedules.
How to watch Brazil vs. Mexico
- Date: Sunday, September 28th, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Nacional, Santiago, CHL
- TV: FS1
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
IShowSpeed joins FIFA World Cup 26 One Year To Go Show | FOX Soccer
ADVERTISEMENT
Brazil U-20 Team Schedule
- Sept 28: vs. Mexico – 7:00 PM ET (FS1)
- Oct 1: vs. Morocco – 7:00 PM ET (FS1)
- Oct 4: vs. Spain – 4:00 PM ET (FS1)
Mexico U-20 Team Schedule
- Sept 28: vs. Brazil – 7:00 PM ET (FS1)
- Oct 1: vs. Spain – 4:00 PM ET (FS1)
- Oct 4: vs. Morocco – 4:00 PM ET (FS1)
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
-
2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Schedule: Dates, times for all matches
South Korea vs. Ukraine: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
Japan vs. Egypt: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
-
Chile vs. New Zealand: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
Paraguay vs. Panama: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
Item 1 of 2
in this topic
recommended
-
2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Schedule: Dates, times for all matches
South Korea vs. Ukraine: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
Japan vs. Egypt: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
-
Chile vs. New Zealand: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
Paraguay vs. Panama: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
Item 1 of 2