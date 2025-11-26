FIFA U-17 World Cup
brazil vs italy u17
FIFA U-17 World Cup

Brazil vs Italy: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview

Published Nov. 27, 2025 1:44 a.m. ET

Brazil and Italy meet in the third-place match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.

How to Watch Brazil vs Italy

Doug McIntyre’s USMNT Starting XI for 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | SOTU

Doug McIntyre’s USMNT Starting XI for 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | SOTU
FOX Sports insider Doug McIntyre reveals his 2026 World Cup roster projection and starting XI for the USMNT.

Brazil vs Italy Match Preview

Brazil and Italy meet in the FIFA U-17 World Cup third-place match, with both teams looking to close out strong tournaments. Brazil have shown attacking quality throughout the competition, scoring 15 goals and getting standout play from Dell, who leads the team with five goals. Italy have been one of the most balanced sides in the field, earning four clean sheets and key wins over Uzbekistan, Czechia and South Africa behind the finishing of S. Inácio. Both teams bring firepower and organization into this matchup, setting up a tight, competitive showdown to determine third place.

U-17 World Cup Paths

Check out how each team reached the 3rd place match below:

Brazil

  • 11/24: at Portugal (Loss, 0-0, 6-5 in PKs)
  • 11/21: at Morocco (Win, 2-1)
  • 11/18: at Mexico (Win, 5-0)
  • 11/14: vs Belgium (Win, 2-1)
  • 11/9: vs Japan (Loss, 2-1)
  • 11/6: vs Morocco (Win, 6-0)
  • 11/3: at New Caledonia (Win, 6-1)

Italy

  • 11/24: at Austria (Loss, 0-2)
  • 11/21: vs Burkina Faso (Win, 1,0)
  • 11/18: vs Ireland (Win, 3-1)
  • 11/14: vs Egypt (Win, 3-1)
  • 11/10: vs Mexico (Win, 3-1)
  • 11/7: vs South Korea (Draw, 0-0)
  • 11/4: at Ivory Coast (Win, 4-1)

World Cup 2026

Can't get enough soccer? Get ready for FIFA World Cup 2026 with the latest on qualifying, key storylines and players to watch.

share
Get more from the FIFA U-17 World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes