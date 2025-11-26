Brazil vs Italy: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview

Brazil and Italy meet in the third-place match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.

How to Watch Brazil vs Italy

Brazil vs Italy Match Preview

Brazil and Italy meet in the FIFA U-17 World Cup third-place match, with both teams looking to close out strong tournaments. Brazil have shown attacking quality throughout the competition, scoring 15 goals and getting standout play from Dell, who leads the team with five goals. Italy have been one of the most balanced sides in the field, earning four clean sheets and key wins over Uzbekistan, Czechia and South Africa behind the finishing of S. Inácio. Both teams bring firepower and organization into this matchup, setting up a tight, competitive showdown to determine third place.

U-17 World Cup Paths

Check out how each team reached the 3rd place match below:

Brazil

11/24: at Portugal (Loss, 0-0, 6-5 in PKs)

11/21: at Morocco (Win, 2-1)

11/18: at Mexico (Win, 5-0)

11/14: vs Belgium (Win, 2-1)

11/9: vs Japan (Loss, 2-1)

11/6: vs Morocco (Win, 6-0)

11/3: at New Caledonia (Win, 6-1)

Italy

11/24: at Austria (Loss, 0-2)

11/21: vs Burkina Faso (Win, 1,0)

11/18: vs Ireland (Win, 3-1)

11/14: vs Egypt (Win, 3-1)

11/10: vs Mexico (Win, 3-1)

11/7: vs South Korea (Draw, 0-0)

11/4: at Ivory Coast (Win, 4-1)

