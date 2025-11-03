FIFA U-17 World Cup
Brazil vs Honduras: How to Watch, U-17 Preview
Published Nov. 4, 2025 1:02 a.m. ET
Brazil and Honduras square off in Group H action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Brazil is 2-0 against Honduras in previous U-17 World Cups. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.
How to watch Brazil vs Honduras
- Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025
- Time: 7:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Aspire Zone - Pitch 3, Doha, QAT
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
