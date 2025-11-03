FIFA U-17 World Cup
world cup u17 logo
FIFA U-17 World Cup

Brazil vs Honduras: How to Watch, U-17 Preview

Published Nov. 4, 2025 1:02 a.m. ET

Brazil and Honduras square off in Group H action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Brazil is 2-0 against Honduras in previous U-17 World Cups. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.

How to watch Brazil vs Honduras

Doug McIntyre’s USMNT Starting XI for 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | SOTU

Doug McIntyre’s USMNT Starting XI for 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | SOTU
FOX Sports insider Doug McIntyre reveals his 2026 World Cup roster projection and starting XI for the USMNT.

World Cup 2026

Can't get enough soccer? Get ready for FIFA World Cup 2026 with the latest on qualifying, key storylines and players to watch.

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the FIFA U-17 World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes