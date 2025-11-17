Brazil vs France: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Brazil and France square off in Round of 16 action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.
How to Watch Brazil vs France
- Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025
- Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Aspire Zone - Pitch 2, Doha, QAT
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Brazil vs France Match Preview
Brazil enter the knockout rounds unbeaten after a dominant group stage, featuring blowout wins over Honduras (7-0) and India (4-0) along with a 1-1 draw against Zambia. The defending champions have displayed their trademark attacking flair, with a deep squad capable of scoring from multiple positions. France, meanwhile, rebounded from a narrow loss to Uganda with shutout wins against Chile and Colombia, showcasing one of the tournament’s most disciplined defenses. With both sides in strong form, this Round of 16 clash between two global heavyweights promises high-level skill, intensity, and a potential preview of a future final.
World Cup 2026
Can't get enough soccer? Get ready for FIFA World Cup 2026 with the latest on qualifying, key storylines and players to watch.
