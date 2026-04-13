English Championship
Tom Brady Pokes Fun At Ryan Reynolds, Rob Mac After Wrexham Loss to Birmingham
English Championship

Tom Brady Pokes Fun At Ryan Reynolds, Rob Mac After Wrexham Loss to Birmingham

Updated Apr. 13, 2026 4:54 p.m. ET

NFL legend Tom Brady has playfully mocked Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney following Birmingham City's impressive two-goal victory over Wrexham in the Championship. 

Brady, who serves as a minority investor in the Midlands club, took to social media to celebrate the Blues' 2-0 win and tease his famous counterparts as their team's latest promotion bid suffered a blow.

Brady claims bragging rights

Brady reveled in the 2-0 success at St Andrew's. Both clubs secured promotion from League One last season but are currently experiencing contrasting fortunes in England's second tier. 

Following the match, the former quarterback posted on his Instagram stories: "Big W. It's always more fun to beat your friends." 

This result ended a miserable streak of three consecutive defeats for Birmingham, who have now moved up to 15th in the table. 

Meanwhile, the seventh-placed visitors missed a vital opportunity to close the gap on the playoff places.

Dominant display by the hosts

The home side dominated the contest. Carlos Vicente and Christoph Klarer scored the only goals to secure a vital three points. 

Manager Chris Davies felt his team could have won by an even larger margin, noting that Wrexham failed to register a single shot on target. 

He said: "I really enjoyed watching the team today, I thought we were excellent throughout. When the opposition doesn't have a shot on your goal, and you score two, could've been five really, but that's everything. It's never easy after you've lost a few games and want to bounce back with a win, but I think we needed a big performance, a big statement win."

Playoff hopes remain alive

Despite the disappointing defeat, Phil Parkinson insists that Wrexham have not given up on their Premier League aspirations. 

The loss leaves them four points adrift of sixth place, but the manager remains defiant. 

He said: "We've had a tough week this week. But we're not down and out yet. It's not over yet. People will probably write us off and you can understand that to a certain degree, but inside the dressing room, we're not writing ourselves off and we're one win away from getting ourselves going again."

The road ahead

Looking forward, Wrexham desperately require a swift return to winning ways to salvage their fading playoff ambitions and secure another historic promotion, with a home fixture against Stoke up next. 

Meanwhile, Birmingham must capitalize on this momentum to guarantee survival and consolidate their Championship status as they prepare for a trip to Hull.

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