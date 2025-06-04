WCQ - UEFA Bosnia vs. San Marino: How to watch, time, TV channel, streaming for World Cup Qualifier Published Jun. 6, 2025 8:51 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Two 2026 World Cup hopefuls face off as Bosnia and Herzegovina squares off against San Marino in a qualifier matchup. Both teams will aim to make a statement, but Bosnia enters as the clear favorite on home soil.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Bosnia vs. San Marino.

When is Bosnia vs. San Marino? How to watch

Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Location: Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica, Bosnia

TV: FS2

Streaming: FOX Sports app, FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com

Bosnia vs. San Marino Head to Head

Bosnia is unbeaten (2-0) in its previous meetings with San Marino, both of which came during 2006 FIFA World Cup qualifying.

Bosnia vs. San Marino Past Results

6/4/2005: Bosnia 3, San Marino 1 (FIFA World Cup)

10/8/2005: Bosnia 3, San Marino 0 (FIFA World Cup)

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Bosnia

3/24: Bosnia 2-1 Cyprus (H)

3/21: Bosnia 1-0 Romania (A)

11/19: Bosnia 1-1 Netherlands (H)

11/16: Bosnia 0-7 Germany (A)

10/14: Bosnia 0-2 Hungary (H)

San Marino

3/24: San Marino 1-5 Romania (H)

3/21: San Marino 0-2 Cyprus (A)

11/18: San Marino 3-1 Liechtenstein (A)

11/15: San Marino 1-1 Gibraltar (H)

10/13: San Marino 0-2 Andorra (A)

