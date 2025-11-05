FIFA U-17 World Cup
Bolivia vs Italy: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Published Nov. 6, 2025 1:11 a.m. ET
Bolivia and Italy square off in Group A action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Italy sits at the top of the Group with South Africa after a 1-0 win against Qatar. Bolivia currently sits at the bottom of the table after losing 3-0 to South Africa. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.
How to watch Bolivia vs. Italy
- Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025
- Time: 7:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Aspire Zone - Pitch 3, Doha, QAT
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
