UEFA Champions League Barcelona comes back twice to tie Inter Milan and avoid disaster Published Apr. 30, 2025 6:59 p.m. ET

Inter Milan had Barcelona on the ropes for much of Wednesday's UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg, stunning the hosts moments after kickoff, doubling their advantage just 20 minutes later and taking the lead again in the second half after the Spanish titan's furious rally made it 2-2 before the first was even over.

Barça will still head to Italy on even terms after 17-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal, who scored the first goal for the five-time European champs with a brilliant individual strike, helped set up his side's third to even both the match and the home-and-home, aggregate goals-wins series ahead of next week’s all-important rematch.

Here’s how Wednesday's hugely entertaining roller-coaster of a first leg played out, and what it means for the decisive contest at the San Siro six days from now.

Play of the game

There were so many to pick from. Marcus Thuram's audacious back-heel flick that opened the scoring. Yamal’s run and lightning-quick shot, which left visiting keeper Yann Sommer motionless before pinging off the far post and across the line. The seeing-eye pass from Pedri that led to Torres’s equalizer. Inter’s second goal, which was scored in spectacular acrobatic fashion by Denzel Dumfries.

Instead, an own goal takes the cake. Training 3-2 on the hour mark, when Dumfries scored his second, Barça got up off the mat once again.

Off a 65th-minute corner kick, Yamal’s dummy run allowed the ball to run behind him to an unmarked Raphinha, whose blistering shot clattered off the underside of the crossbar, off of Sommer, and in. The match report reads "OG Sommer," but make no mistake: Barcelona’s valiant double comeback on Wednesday was orchestrated by its two Ballon d’Or candidates.

Turning point

Down 2-0 inside Barcelona’s stunned Olympic Stadium and with more than an hour still to play, the home side appeared to be in big trouble. Not only did Yamal’s sublime solo effort cut the deficit in half, it woke up both his teammates and the fans, completely changing the momentum and the overall complexion of the game and helping put Barça in position to get another goal when they needed it later on. Combined with his role in setting up the second equalizer, it wasn't a bad way for Yamal to celebrate his century of games for the club.

Key stat

Thuram’s goal came just 30 seconds in, making it the fastest goal ever scored in the Champions League's final four.

What’s next for Barcelona?

It's probably a tie that feels like a win under the circumstances, but Hansi Flick's side could rue not getting an actual victory at home on Wednesday. They had chances, too; Yamal alone hit the crossbar twice. Now Barça must win outright on the road next week in order to advance to global club soccer's marquee event for the first time in a decade.

What’s next for Inter Milan?

Inter can't be fully satisfied with the stalemate either. Sure, the Nerazzurri would gladly have taken a draw if offered one beforehand. Manager Simone Inzaghi will surely still feel that, at 2-0 and then 3-2 up, his squad could and should have prevailed. Still, going home knowing a win will be enough to reach a second Champions Legaue final in three years – and that any extra time will be played in front of its rabid supporters – has to be a comforting thought.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer reporter for FOX Sports who has covered United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him @ ByDougMcIntyre .

