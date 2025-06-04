WCQ - UEFA
Austria vs. Romania: How to watch, time, TV channel, streaming for World Cup Qualifier
Published Jun. 6, 2025 9:01 a.m. ET
Austria hosts Romania in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier at Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna. Both teams are eager to secure crucial points in Group H, with Austria looking to capitalize on home advantage and Romania aiming to continue their strong form. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Austria vs. Romania.
When is Austria vs. Romania? How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, Austria
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com
Austria vs. Romania Head to Head
Austria and Romania have faced each other 12 times since 1924. Austria has won 3 matches, drawn 5, and lost 4 to Romania.
Austria vs. Romania Past Results
- 10/14/2020: Romania 0, Austria 1 (UEFA Nations League)
- 9/7/2020: Austria 2, Romania 3 (UEFA Nations League)
- 6/5/2012: Austria 0, Romania 0 (International Friendly)
- 9/9/2009: Romania 1, Austria 1 (FIFA World Cup)
- 4/1/2009: Austria 2, Romania 1 (FIFA World Cup)
- 11/18/1987: Austria 0, Romania 0 (UEFA European Championship)
- 10/10/1986: Romania 4, Austria 0 (UEFA European Championship)
- 9/3/1972: Romania 1, Austria 1 (International Friendly)
- 5/1/1968: Austria 1, Romania 1 (International Friendly)
- 10/16/1932: Austria 0, Romania 1 (Central European Cup)
- 5/8/1932: Romania 4, Austria 1 (Central European Cup)
- 5/20/1924: Austria 4, Romania 1 (International Friendly)
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Austria
- 3/23: Austria 0-2 Serbia (A)
- 3/20: Austria 1-1 Serbia (H)
- 11/17: Austria 1-1 Slovenia (H)
- 11/14: Austria 2-0 Kazakhstan (A)
- 10/13: Austria 5-1 Norway (H)
Romania
- 3/24: Romania 5-1 San Marino (A)
- 3/21: Romania 0-1 Bosnia (H)
- 11/18: Romania 4-1 Cyprus (H)
- 11/15: Romania 3-0 Kosovo (H)
- 10/15: Romania 2-1 Lithuania (A)
