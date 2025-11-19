Austria vs Japan: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview

Austria and Japan square off in Quarterfinal action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.

How to Watch Austria vs Japan

Doug McIntyre’s USMNT Starting XI for 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | SOTU FOX Sports insider Doug McIntyre reveals his 2026 World Cup roster projection and starting XI for the USMNT.

Austria vs Japan Match Preview

Austria enter the U-17 World Cup quarterfinals unbeaten after a consistent run through the group and knockout stages. The team has shown reliable defense and steady attacking play, conceding only once in five matches. Japan also remain unbeaten, earning results through organized build-up play and efficient finishing in the final third. Both teams have displayed balance and discipline throughout the tournament, setting up a close, competitive matchup with a spot in the semifinals on the line.

Road to the Quarterfinals

Check out how each team reached the quarterfinals below:

Austria

11/18: vs England (Win, 4-0)

11/15: vs Tunisia (Win, 2-0)

11/11: at New Zealand (Win, 4-1)

11/8: at Mali (Win, 3-0)

11/5: vs Saudi Arabia (Win, 1-0)

Japan

11/18: at North Korea (Win, 1-1)

11/15: vs South Africa (Win, 3-0)

11/9: at Portugal (Win, 2-1)

11/6: vs New Caledonia (Draw, 0-0)

11/3: vs Morocco (Win, 2-0)

World Cup 2026

Can't get enough soccer? Get ready for FIFA World Cup 2026 with the latest on qualifying, key storylines and players to watch.