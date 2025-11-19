Austria vs Japan: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Austria and Japan square off in Quarterfinal action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.
How to Watch Austria vs Japan
- Date: Friday, November 21, 2025
- Time: 7:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Aspire Zone - Pitch 3, Doha, QAT
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Doug McIntyre’s USMNT Starting XI for 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | SOTU
Austria vs Japan Match Preview
Austria enter the U-17 World Cup quarterfinals unbeaten after a consistent run through the group and knockout stages. The team has shown reliable defense and steady attacking play, conceding only once in five matches. Japan also remain unbeaten, earning results through organized build-up play and efficient finishing in the final third. Both teams have displayed balance and discipline throughout the tournament, setting up a close, competitive matchup with a spot in the semifinals on the line.
Road to the Quarterfinals
Check out how each team reached the quarterfinals below:
Austria
- 11/18: vs England (Win, 4-0)
- 11/15: vs Tunisia (Win, 2-0)
- 11/11: at New Zealand (Win, 4-1)
- 11/8: at Mali (Win, 3-0)
- 11/5: vs Saudi Arabia (Win, 1-0)
Japan
- 11/18: at North Korea (Win, 1-1)
- 11/15: vs South Africa (Win, 3-0)
- 11/9: at Portugal (Win, 2-1)
- 11/6: vs New Caledonia (Draw, 0-0)
- 11/3: vs Morocco (Win, 2-0)
