Austria vs Italy: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview

Austria and Italy square off in Semifinal action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.

How to Watch Austria vs Italy

Austria vs Italy Match Preview

Austria advanced to the U-17 World Cup semifinals after extending their tournament run with a 1-0 win over Japan in the quarterfinals. The team has built its success on organization and composure, conceding only three goals through six matches while finding contributions from multiple players in attack. Italy also enters unbeaten after defeating Burkina Faso 1-0 to reach the final four. The side has shown resilience in close matches and continues to find balance between possession and counterattacking play. With both teams unbeaten and disciplined defensively, this semifinal sets up as a closely contested matchup between two of Europe’s most consistent sides.

Road to the Semifinals

Check out how each team reached the semifinals below:

Austria

11/21: vs Japan (Win, 1-0)

11/18: vs England (Win, 4-0)

11/15: vs Tunisia (Win, 2-0)

11/11: at New Zealand (Win, 4-1)

11/8: at Mali (Win, 3-0)

11/5: vs Saudi Arabia (Win, 1-0)

Italy

11/21: vs Burkina Faso (Win, 1-0)

11/18: vs Uzbekistan (Win, 3-2)

11/15: vs Czechia (Win, 2-0)

11/9: vs South Africa (Win, 3-1)

11/6: at Bolivia (Win, 4-0)

11/3: at Qatar (Win, 1-0)

