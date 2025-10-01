FIFA U-20 World Cup
Australia vs. Cuba: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
Published Oct. 4, 2025 8:19 a.m. ET
Australia and Cuba face off to continue Group D action of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Australia is currently sitting at the bottom of the group with 0 points after two losses. Cuba is in third with 1 point. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and odds.
How to watch Australia vs. Cuba
- Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Nacional, Santiago, CHL
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
IShowSpeed joins FIFA World Cup 26 One Year To Go Show | FOX Soccer
Australia vs. Cuba Odds
As of Oct. 4, Australia is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.
