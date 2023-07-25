FIFA Women's World Cup
Australia's Mary Fowler to miss World Cup game vs. Nigeria due to concussion
Published Jul. 25, 2023 10:50 p.m. ET

After losing star striker and captain Sam Kerr to a calf injury just before the start of the tournament that it co-hosts, Australia got another blow Tuesday as the Matildas announced that striker Mary Fowler would miss the team's next game against Nigeria due to a mild concussion sustained in training Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Fowler started in Kerr's place and played 83 minutes in Australia's 1-0 victory over Ireland to open the tournament last Thursday. The Manchester City player is considered one of the top young talents in international women's soccer, but her absence coupled with Kerr's now leaves a gaping hole in Australia's attack. 

The Matildas said reserve defender Aivi Luik, who did not play in the opening match, also sustained a mild concussion in a separate incident Tuesday. The team said both Fowler and Luik have "fully recovered" and it is the concussion protocol they are going through that will make them unavailable for Thursday. 

Kerr is also not expected back until Australia's group stage finale against Canada on July 31 at the earliest, though her status for that game remains in doubt as well.

Australia will look to gain another three points against Nigeria at 6 a.m. ET Thursday on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

