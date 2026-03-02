Ex-Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger's Proposal For New Rule Could Become A Reality

Arsène Wenger's controversial plan to radically change the offside rule has taken a major step forward. The former Arsenal manager has been pushing for a system that benefits attackers, and his proposed 'daylight' law will now be officially trialled in the Canadian Premier League. This marks a significant moment in the ongoing debate over VAR and microscopic offside margins.

Wenger's vision for a new offside law

Wenger’s long-standing mission to revolutionise the offside law has taken a massive step toward becoming a reality. The legendary former Arsenal manager, who now serves as FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, has seen his radical proposal officially approved for a competitive trial, according to The Mirror. After years of lobbying since joining the global governing body in November 2019, the 76-year-old’s vision will finally be put to the test. This landmark trial is scheduled to begin this April in the Canadian Premier League (CPL).

The move marks a significant victory for Wenger, who has remained steadfast in his belief that the current application of offside technology is harming the spectacle of the game. He is a strong proponent of the 'daylight' rule, which aims to shift the advantage back to the attacking players. By doing so, the Frenchman ultimately hopes to see a significant increase in goalscoring and a reduction in the intense frustration caused by marginal video assistant referee (VAR) interventions.

Frustrations with VAR and semi-automated technology

Under the proposed changes, an attacker would only be considered offside if there is clear space, or "daylight," between them and the last defender. This acts as a direct challenge to the current system, driven by semi-automated offside technology (SAOT), where players are frequently penalised for microscopic margins. Currently, if a shoulder or toe is deemed to be even a millimetre ahead of the opposition, the goal is ruthlessly chalked off.

Wenger believes the soul of the game has been diluted by these incredibly tight decisions. Furthermore, these marginal calls often take several minutes for officials to verify, with VAR frequently taking around five minutes to rule on offside decisions at the highest level. He has consistently lobbied for football to go back in time and stop using technology to draw digital lines, preferring a system where offside only occurs if there is a visible gap separating the attacker and the defender.

Explaining the rationale behind the daylight rule

Detailing the specific reasoning behind his ambitious proposal, Wenger highlighted historical precedents and the negative impact of modern technology on the striker's traditional advantage. He pointed out that the current setup often leaves players and fans entirely exasperated. Explaining his proposal, Wenger said: "It was in 1990 after the World Cup in Italy when there were no goals scored. We decided that there is no offside any more when you are on the same line of the defender."

The former Arsenal boss further clarified how his new system would restore the benefit of the doubt to the attacking team. Wenger added: "In case of doubt, the doubt benefits the striker. That means when there's a fraction, the striker did get the advantage. With VAR this advantage disappeared and for many people it's frustrating. That's why I proposed that as long as any part of your body is on the same line as the defender, you're not offside."

A perfect trial environment in Canada despite UEFA rejection

Despite finally getting the green light for a trial, the proposed "Wenger Rule" has certainly not been met with universal acclaim across the footballing world. His radical idea has not proved popular at the International Football Association Board (Ifab), where football's lawmakers have deemed the overhaul too drastic. Furthermore, the concept has already been formally rejected by European football's governing body, UEFA. Wenger acknowledged this process, stating: "We are experimenting with it now. In one year, the decision will be made, by the IFAB, not by me."

However, Canada has been identified as the absolute perfect environment for this experiment. The 'daylight' rule has only previously been trialled in youth tournaments, making the CPL its most high-profile guinea pig. It is deemed to be at the perfect level: away from the glaring European spotlight, yet professional enough to provide genuine insights. Interestingly, the Canadian Premier League does not currently use VAR, meaning the trial will rely purely on on-field officials.