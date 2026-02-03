Arsenal Are Wembley-Bound! Carabao Cup Final Booked After Ousting Chelsea

Arsenal are into the final of the Carabao Cup after beating Chelsea 1-0 on Tuesday, prevailing 4-2 on aggregate. The Gunners showed little attacking appetite at the Emirates having entered the game with a lead to protect, and ultimately their visitors didn't ask enough meaningful questions to ever put their place at Wembley in serious doubt.

Arsenal's best chance of a drab first half saw Gabriel Magalhaes pick out namesake Gabriel Martinelli with a delicious ball over the top, only for the Brazilian to allow Chelsea defender Malo Gusto enough time to retreat and block his eventual shot. There wasn't much goalmouth action in the second half either, with Gabriel's header blocked from close range by Marc Cucurella as Arsenal looked to kill the tie for good.

Chelsea tried their luck from a couple of set-pieces late on - Cole Palmer's free-kick hit the wall and Wesley Fofana flicked wide from the following corner - while the hosts were denied a penalty when Trevoh Chalobah made a sliding challenge to pry the ball away from Martinelli.

But at the end of six added minutes, Arsenal wrapped up their spot in the final, their first of any kind since 2020. Declan Rice led a counter with every Chelsea man up the pitch, and he squared for former Blue Kai Havertz to send them to Wembley, where Manchester City or Newcastle await.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Emirates...

Goalkeeper & Defence

Kepa Arrizabalaga (6/10):

Hardly troubled by his former club even when they were in the ascendancy and needed to score a goal from minute one.

Jurrien Timber (7/10):

Chelsea threw Cucurella, Estevao and Garnacho at the Arsenal right-back, but he came out on top against each opponent.

William Saliba (7/10):

Solid enough defensively but wasn't afforded much room to roam forward as he has in recent weeks.

Gabriel Magalhaes (6/10):

Similarly stern though was more of a notable liability in possession, with Chelsea narrowing out the Brazilian's options when playing from the back.

Piero Hincapie (6/10):

Most of Chelsea's attacks came down Hincapie's side but he did ever so well to deal with the aerial bombardment down his flank, particularly with physical striker Delap starting on the right wing.

Midfield

Martin Zubimendi (6/10):

Kept possession ticking but didn't try anything too adventurous, such was the effectiveness of Chelsea's press.

Declan Rice (7/10):

Likewise found it tough to break the lines by way of passing, though that mattered little in the grand scheme of the tie. Came up with the assist for Havertz at the last.

Eberechi Eze (5/10):

Afforded a chance to impress in a central role ahead of the unfit Martin Odegaard, but faded into the background of the game very quickly.

Attack

Noni Madueke (5/10):

Received some tough tackles from former team-mate Cucurella. Couldn't provide enough of a spark and was subbed for Trossard.

Viktor Gyokeres (5/10):

Touched the ball three times in a testing first half. Livened up after the break before being replaced by Havertz.

Gabriel Martinelli (5/10):

Made some superb runs and got into great positions, but his end product was seriously lacking.

Subs & Manager

Kai Havertz (7/10):

Brought on for Gyokeres. Scored the final goal of the tie, pointing to the Arsenal badge as he compounded the misery on his former side.

Leandro Trossard (6/10):

Subbed on for Madueke. More involved than Arsenal's other attackers yet still provided little.

Mikel Arteta (6/10):

All Arsenal had to do was not lose. Job done, even if it wasn't pretty.