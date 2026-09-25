CONCACAF Nations League
Why Striker Kai Havertz Was Sent Back To Arsenal By Germany Nations League Camp
CONCACAF Nations League

Why Striker Kai Havertz Was Sent Back To Arsenal By Germany Nations League Camp

Updated Sep. 25, 2026 9:42 a.m. ET

Kai Havertz was sent back to Arsenal Friday after sustaining a leg muscle strain on international duty in Germany's 1-1 draw with the Netherlands in the Nations League.

The forward left Thursday night's game in the 30th minute clutching the back of his left thigh, but the German team's diagnosis was only a strain.

Havertz, who missed time last year with a knee injury, has started every Premier League game this season, picked ahead of Viktor Gyokeres in the battle for the striker spot for the English champions. Havertz has scored two goals in five league games this campaign.

Havertz was not the only early departure from Germany’s camp. Jamal Musiala sustained a "torn muscle fiber" in his right thigh during warmups Thursday and has returned to Bayern Munich, the German federation added Friday.

Florian Wirtz and Jonathan Burkardt were called in earlier than planned to replace the pair. They could be available to play Sunday when Germany hosts Greece in Augsburg.

Germany coach Jürgen Klopp selected a whopping 44 players in two separate squads for the four-match Nations League stretch.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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