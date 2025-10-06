FIFA U-20 World Cup
Argentina vs. Nigeria: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
Published Oct. 8, 2025 8:19 a.m. ET
Argentina and Nigeria face off to continue Round of 16 action in the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Argentina advanced by winning all three of its group matches, while Nigeria moved on as one of the best third-place teams after finishing behind Colombia and Norway. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and odds.
How to watch Argentina vs. Nigeria
- Date: Wednesday, October 8, 2025
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Nacional, Santiago, CHL
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Argentina vs. Nigeria Odds
As of Oct. 8, Argentina is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.
