Argentina vs Mexico: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Argentina and Mexico square off in Round of 32 action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.
How to Watch Argentina vs Mexico
- Date: Friday, November 14, 2025
- Time: 9:45 a.m. ET
- Location: Aspire Zone - Pitch 2, Doha, QAT
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Argentina vs Mexico Match Preview
Argentina enter the knockout stage in dominant form after sweeping their group with three straight wins, outscoring opponents 11-2. They closed the group with a 7-0 rout of Fiji, following hard-fought victories over Tunisia and Belgium. Mexico, meanwhile, struggled to find consistency, defeating Ivory Coast 1-0 but falling to both South Korea and Switzerland. Mexico will need to rediscover their sharpness in front of goal to challenge a confident Argentina side that’s hitting top form at just the right time.
