Argentina vs. Colombia: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
Published Oct. 15, 2025 6:38 a.m. ET
Argentina and Colombia clash in the FIFA U-20 World Cup semis with a spot in the finals on the line. Colombia defeated Spain in the quarterfinals to reach the final four, while Argentina bested Mexico. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and odds.
How to watch Argentina vs. Colombia
- Date: Wednesday, October 15, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Nacional, Santiago, CHL
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Argentina vs. Colombia Odds
Argentina is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.
Road to the Semifinals
Below are the matches each squad has played leading up to the semifinals:
Argentina
- 10/11: at Mexico (Win, 2-0)
- 10/8: vs Nigeria (Win, 4-0)
- 10/4: vs Italy (Win, 1-0)
- 10/1: vs Australia (Win, 4-1)
- 9/28: at Cuba (Win, 3-1)
Colombia
- 10/11: at Spain (Win, 3-2)
- 10/8: vs South Africa (Win, 3-1)
- 10/5: at Nigeria (Draw, 1-1)
- 10/2: vs Norway (Draw, 0-0)
- 9/29: vs Saudi Arabia (Win, 1-0)
