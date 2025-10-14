Argentina vs. Colombia: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview

Argentina and Colombia clash in the FIFA U-20 World Cup semis with a spot in the finals on the line. Colombia defeated Spain in the quarterfinals to reach the final four, while Argentina bested Mexico. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and odds.

How to watch Argentina vs. Colombia

Argentina vs. Colombia Odds

Argentina is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Road to the Semifinals

Below are the matches each squad has played leading up to the semifinals:

Argentina

10/11: at Mexico (Win, 2-0)

10/8: vs Nigeria (Win, 4-0)

10/4: vs Italy (Win, 1-0)

10/1: vs Australia (Win, 4-1)

9/28: at Cuba (Win, 3-1)

Colombia

10/11: at Spain (Win, 3-2)

10/8: vs South Africa (Win, 3-1)

10/5: at Nigeria (Draw, 1-1)

10/2: vs Norway (Draw, 0-0)

9/29: vs Saudi Arabia (Win, 1-0)

