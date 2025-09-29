FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina vs. Australia: How to Watch, Odds, 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Preview Updated Oct. 1, 2025 9:48 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Argentina and Australia face off to continue Group D action of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Argentina opened their tournament with a 3-1 win against Cuba. Australia dropped their first game against Italy 1-0. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch, odds and full schedules.

How to watch Argentina vs. Australia

IShowSpeed joins FIFA World Cup 26 One Year To Go Show | FOX Soccer

ADVERTISEMENT

Argentina vs. Australia Odds

As of Oct. 1, Argentina is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Argentina U-20 Team Schedule

Australia U-20 Team Schedule

What did you think of this story?

share