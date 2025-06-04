WCQ - CONCACAF
cuba world cup qualifier
WCQ - CONCACAF

Antigua vs. Cuba: How to watch, time, TV channel, streaming for World Cup Qualifier

Published Jun. 6, 2025 9:03 a.m. ET

Antigua and Barbuda takes on Cuba in a 2026 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier with both teams looking to turn their form around. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Antigua vs. Cuba.

When is Antigua vs. Cuba? How to Watch

  • Date: Friday, June 6, 2025
  • Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
  • TV: FOX Deportes
  • Streaming: FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com

Which USMNT players can jump into starting XI before 2026 World Cup? | SOTU

Which USMNT players can jump into starting XI before 2026 World Cup? | SOTU
Antigua vs. Cuba Head to Head

Cuba has played Antigua a total of 7 times. Cuba has won 6 games, drawn 1, and never lost in the series dating back to 2003.

Antigua vs. Cuba Past Results

  • 6/12/2022: Cuba 3, Antigua and Barbuda 1 (CONCACAF Nations League)
  • 6/9/2022: Cuba 2, Antigua and Barbuda 0 (CONCACAF Nations League)
  • 11/14/2010: Antigua and Barbuda 0, Cuba 0 (Caribbean Cup)
  • 12/6/2008: Cuba 3, Antigua and Barbuda 0 (Caribbean Cup)
  • 6/22/2008: Cuba 4, Antigua and Barbuda 0 (FIFA World Cup)
  • 6/17/2008: Cuba 4, Antigua and Barbuda 3 (FIFA World Cup)
  • 3/28/2003: Cuba 2, Antigua and Barbuda 0 (CONCACAF Gold Cup)

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Antigua 

  • 11/19: Antigua and Barbuda 0-0 Dominica (H)
  • 11/16: Antigua and Barbuda 1-2 Bermuda (A)
  • 10/15: Antigua and Barbuda 0-5 Dominican Republic (A)
  • 10/12: Antigua and Barbuda 0-5 Dominican Republic (H)
  • 9/10: Antigua and Barbuda 0-1 Bermuda (H)

Cuba

  • 3/25: Cuba 0-4 Trinidad & Tobago (A)
  • 3/21: Cuba 1-2 Trinidad & Tobago (H)
  • 11/18: Cuba 4-0 Saint Kitts and Nevis (H)
  • 11/14: Cuba 1-2 Saint Kitts and Nevis (A)
  • 10/14: Cuba 1-3 Trinidad & Tobago (A)
