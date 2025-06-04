WCQ - CONCACAF Antigua vs. Cuba: How to watch, time, TV channel, streaming for World Cup Qualifier Published Jun. 6, 2025 9:03 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Antigua and Barbuda takes on Cuba in a 2026 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier with both teams looking to turn their form around. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Antigua vs. Cuba.

When is Antigua vs. Cuba? How to Watch

Date: Friday, June 6, 2025

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

TV: FOX Deportes

Streaming: FOX Sports app, FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com

Antigua vs. Cuba Head to Head

Cuba has played Antigua a total of 7 times. Cuba has won 6 games, drawn 1, and never lost in the series dating back to 2003.

Antigua vs. Cuba Past Results

6/12/2022: Cuba 3, Antigua and Barbuda 1 (CONCACAF Nations League)

6/9/2022: Cuba 2, Antigua and Barbuda 0 (CONCACAF Nations League)

11/14/2010: Antigua and Barbuda 0, Cuba 0 (Caribbean Cup)

12/6/2008: Cuba 3, Antigua and Barbuda 0 (Caribbean Cup)

6/22/2008: Cuba 4, Antigua and Barbuda 0 (FIFA World Cup)

6/17/2008: Cuba 4, Antigua and Barbuda 3 (FIFA World Cup)

3/28/2003: Cuba 2, Antigua and Barbuda 0 (CONCACAF Gold Cup)

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Antigua

11/19: Antigua and Barbuda 0-0 Dominica (H)

11/16: Antigua and Barbuda 1-2 Bermuda (A)

10/15: Antigua and Barbuda 0-5 Dominican Republic (A)

10/12: Antigua and Barbuda 0-5 Dominican Republic (H)

9/10: Antigua and Barbuda 0-1 Bermuda (H)

Cuba

3/25: Cuba 0-4 Trinidad & Tobago (A)

3/21: Cuba 1-2 Trinidad & Tobago (H)

11/18: Cuba 4-0 Saint Kitts and Nevis (H)

11/14: Cuba 1-2 Saint Kitts and Nevis (A)

10/14: Cuba 1-3 Trinidad & Tobago (A)

