UEFA Europa League
Alex Telles leaves Man United to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi team Al-Nassr
UEFA Europa League

Alex Telles leaves Man United to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi team Al-Nassr

Published Jul. 23, 2023 6:11 p.m. ET

Alex Telles joined the slew of soccer stars heading to Saudi Arabia by completing a move from Manchester United to Al-Nassr on Sunday. 

The Brazil international spent last season on loan at Sevilla, where he won the Europa League and reunites with his former United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

"We’d like to thank Alex for his contributions to the club over the last three years and would like to wish him all the best for the future," United said in a statement.

The 30-year-old Telles is the latest player to leave one of Europe's top leagues for Saudi Arabia during this offseason, following the likes of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Roberto Firmino.

ADVERTISEMENT

More are expected to head to the oil-rich country before the start of next season, with Riyad Mahrez and Jordan Henderson also linked with moves.

Telles joined United from Porto in 2020. He has signed a contract with Al-Nassr until 2025.

Neither club confirmed the price of his move.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Alex Telles
Manchester Utd
share
Get more from UEFA Europa League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: World Cup NOW: How Netherlands might give U.S. problems

World Cup NOW: How Netherlands might give U.S. problems

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes