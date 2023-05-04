FIFA Women's World Cup
Alex Morgan says USWNT will have its 'best ever' team at 2023 World Cup
Updated May. 4, 2023 5:14 p.m. ET

As the United States women's national team gets set for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, star forward Alex Morgan is confident this group of players can accomplish something special.

"I think that this team is the best we've ever had," Morgan told the Guardian in a recent interview.

Morgan, a World Cup-winner in 2015 and 2019, has been on two of the most talented teams to ever grace the World Cup stage, and she sees a lot of the same championship-level qualities in this year's team.

"We have the confidence that we need to go into a World Cup and prove why we deserve to win," Morgan said. "I feel like we have the talent, we have the quality, we have the right coach, the right players, the right camaraderie, the right mentality.

"I don't think that's different from previous World Cup teams, but I think there [are] a lot of different small details in place to get us to the same place that we've been able to go in 2015 and 2019 [and USA's other World Cup titles in] 1999, 1991."

But the USWNT isn't the only team bringing its most talented group of players ever to Australia/New Zealand.

Four years ago, the USWNT took down England en route to winning the 2019 World Cup. This year, Morgan sees a more complete England team that could give Team USA a fit.

"Their domestic league, that has just gotten so much better and so much more competitive in the last five years," Morgan said. "Their federation's increased focus on their women's program that I don't think existed more than five years ago, bringing in the best and most qualified coaches, making sure that their players are compensated fairly."

"I think that they've fought and have achieved close to equal pay and working conditions," Morgan added. "I think also their mentality has shifted. When they came close ... in the 2019 World Cup, and then winning the Euros. I think there was a huge mentality shift for them."

The U.S. lost to England 2-1 in an October friendly. Morgan missed that game due to a knee injury.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup begins July 20 and is set to conclude one month later on August 20. The USWNT will play its opening match of the tournament on July 21 against Vietnam.

